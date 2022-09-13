Searches carried out in Rajouri villages

Rajouri: Security forces on Tuesday conducted intense searches in villages of Rajouri amid reports of suspicious movement of terrorists in the areas.
Searches were conducted during two different operations in Manjakote police station jurisdiction and Thanamandi police station jurisdiction.
Officials informed that over reports of suspicious movement in these upper reaches areas, joint teams of army and police conducted these operations that were started in the early morning hours on Tuesday and were still going on when last reports were received.
Officials added that the search teams are still present in the areas.