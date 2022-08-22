Searches conducted at Rajouri village

Rajouri: Security forces on Monday conducted searches at Chatyar village area of Rajouri after reports of suspicious movement in the area.

Officials said that in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a specific information was received that some suspect are present in Chatyar village of Rajouri and suspicious movement is taking place.

Over this information, officials said, a search operation was launched in the area of Chatyar and entire are was thoroughly searched.

"Searches were conducted by Jammu and Kashmir police and entire area was searched and search operation was called off in the evening hours on Monday." the officials stated.