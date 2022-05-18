Searches conducted in Poonch areas

Poonch: Security forces on Tuesday conducted precautionary searches in some areas of Poonch district which officials termed it as area domination exercise.
Officials said that security forces launched this search operation on Tuesday morning and it was going on till late evening hours.
They said that three villages near LoC in Poonch sector were under this search operation with multiple teams of forces are on job.
Officials said this operation was an area domination exercise claiming that this exercise is an important part of Counter Insurgency front.