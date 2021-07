Poonch: Security forces conducted searches in several villages located near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

Officials said that on a tip off, security forces launched search operations in some villages located close to the LoC in Poonch.

They said that villages including Salhotri and Jhullas near the LoC were searched and that the search operation continued throughout the day.

The searches and were called off in the evening.