Secretary chairs Executive Committee meeting of State Health Society

Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Bhupinder Kumar, on Tuesday chaired Executive Committee meeting of State Health Society, National Health Mission regarding execution of approved activities under State Programme Implementation Plan for 2022-23 besides release of funds to District Health Societies and other implementing agencies.
Mission Director NHM, J&K, Ayushi Sudan, gave detailed power point presentation regarding approvals received from Government of India against State Programme Implementation Plan of NHM during the current financial year.
The Executive Committee accorded approval for execution of SPIP 2022-23 and release of funds to District Health Societies and other implementing agencies.
Other agenda points discussed in the meeting inter alia included establishment of pre-fab units and Critical Care Blocks under ECRP-II, execution of infrastructure under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (ABHIM), provision of incentives to staff posted in tough areas, social security benefits in favour of employees under National Health Mission and related issues.
Secretary, while reviewing functioning of National Health Mission in the UT, directed the officers to work hard towards achieving set goals besides implementation of new interventions. He further asked them to lay stress on field monitoring with focus on programmes especially related to Maternal and Child Health, Free Drugs and Diagnostics, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers, Quality Assurance, Tele Radiology, Biomedical Equipment Maintenance and Management Programme.
The meeting was attended by Principals of Govt. Medical Colleges; Director Finance H&ME; Zahoor Ahmad; Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir; Dr Mohan Singh, Director AYUSH, J&K; MD J&KMSCL, Director Planning, NHM, J&K; Ms Rajni Charak; Joint Director H&ME; Sh. Rajiv Bhushan; FA & CAO, SHS, NHM, J&K, Abhishek Talwaria; Representatives from Finance & Planning Department, Representative from Directorate of Health Services Jammu; Programme Managers and other officers from State Health Society, NHM, J&K in person and through video conference.