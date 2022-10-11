Secretary chairs Executive Committee meeting of State Health Society

Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Bhupinder Kumar, on Tuesday chaired Executive Committee meeting of State Health Society, National Health Mission regarding execution of approved activities under State Programme Implementation Plan for 2022-23 besides release of funds to District Health Societies and other implementing agencies.

Mission Director NHM, J&K, Ayushi Sudan, gave detailed power point presentation regarding approvals received from Government of India against State Programme Implementation Plan of NHM during the current financial year.

The Executive Committee accorded approval for execution of SPIP 2022-23 and release of funds to District Health Societies and other implementing agencies.

Other agenda points discussed in the meeting inter alia included establishment of pre-fab units and Critical Care Blocks under ECRP-II, execution of infrastructure under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (ABHIM), provision of incentives to staff posted in tough areas, social security benefits in favour of employees under National Health Mission and related issues.