Secretary DMRRR inspects construction of quarters for KP employees under PM package

Secretary was accompanied by Chief Engineer PW(R&B), Kashmir, officers of JKPCC, Relief organization and other line departments, a press release said.

While reviewing progress on work at Vessu, Secretary exhorted upon the officers of executing agency to expedite the pace of progress for speedy completion. He asked the executing agency to complete the work on 4 towers by or beforeJune 30 so that same is taken over by DMRRR department.