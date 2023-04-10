Secretary Tourism chairs Special Gram Sabha meeting at Kanispora Panchayat

Baramulla: With an aim to achieve sustainable development of villages, special Gram Sabha meetings were organised today in all panchayats of the district wherein the concerned stakeholders including PRIs, Prabhari Officers, heads of line departments, and frontline workers among other prominent sections of the society ensured enthusiastic participation.

The Gram Sabha meetings were aimed at discussing and finalizing Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) wherein the line departments presented their respective development plans for the socio-economic development of panchayats.

At Baramulla, Back to Village nominated Prabhari Officer, Secretary Tourism and Culture, Dr Syed Aabid Rasheed Shah, participated in the event at Kanispora Panchayat-A and interacted with the people and listened to their developmental aspirations.