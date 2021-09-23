Secure country, bring peace: GOC 15 Corps to NCC cadets

Srinagar: GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey Thursday urged the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to be good citizens and share responsibility on behalf of the society in bringing peace, prosperity and security in the country.

A statement of the Army issued here said that Lt Gen D P Pandey visited the NCC’s combined annual training camp underway in the Gurez-Tulail sector and was given a guard of honour.

It said that interacting with the cadets, he praised them for taking part in such an event wherein they were being trained to be disciplined and loyal citizens.

The GOC 15 Corps cited invaluable contributions of NCC and motivated the cadets to come out and render selfless service towards the community.

Lt Gen Pandey also thanked the parents for having faith in the Army by sending them for the camp to such a far off but beautiful location. The statement said that he posed for group photographs with the cadets besides individual photos and selfies.

The GOC 15 Corps expressed happiness over the conduct of the camp in Gurez and the overwhelming participation from the cadets hailing from Uri, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Qazigund, Pulwama, Shopian, Jammu.

He conveyed his best wishes to the cadets for the camp and expressed confidence that they would learn something new from here and also explore the beauty of Gurez. The statement said that the camp would conclude in Gurez on Friday.