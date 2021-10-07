Security agencies should assure safety of minorities, locals: SPF

Jammu: Sikh Progressive Front (SPF) Thursday said that the security agencies should assure the safety and security of minorities as well as locals who were being targeted without any reasons or cause.

A statement of the SPF issued here said that addressing a news conference, SPF President S Balvinder Singh condemned the targeted killings in Kashmir during the last few days and urged upon the J&K administration and civil society of Kashmir to take note of these dastardly acts and take all possible steps to reach to the root cause of such eventualities which had created a fear psychosis among the minorities and caused harm to peace and harmony of J&K.