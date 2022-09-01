Security apparatus on high alert in Rajouri, Poonch : DIG

Rajouri: Security forces in Rajouri and Poonch districts are following two to three different splinter terror groups and security apparatus has been put on high alert. The security of vital installations has also been strengthened fully.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri and Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal in an interview with Greater Kashmir.

DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal said that security in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch has been strengthened and is on high alert keeping in view recent incidents.