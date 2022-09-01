Security apparatus on high alert in Rajouri, Poonch : DIG

Rajouri: Security forces in Rajouri and Poonch districts are following two to three different splinter terror groups and security apparatus has been put on high alert. The security of vital installations has also been strengthened fully.
This was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri and Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal in an interview with Greater Kashmir.
DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal said that security in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch has been strengthened and is on high alert keeping in view recent incidents.
"After terror act in Darhal Pargal, an encounter also took place in Kandhra in Budhal but terrorists took benefit of bad weather conditions and escaped," DIG said adding that security is on high alert and possible measures have been taken.
He said that security especially of security installations has been put on high alert.
On being asked regarding presence of terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch presently, DIG Dr Haseeb Mughal said that multiple (two to three) splinter terrorist groups are present in Rajouri and Poonch now a days and forces are following these groups and they will be neutralised soon.
DIG Dr Haseeb Mughal also said that people in twin districts need to remain cautious against any suspicious movement and suspicious object and they should inform nearby army, police establishment or on PCR in case they see any suspicious movement or suspicious object.