Security arrangements tightened across Rajouri, Poonch

Days before these explosions, a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in some villages of Rajouri near Rajouri town. The operation continued for three days as security forces were having some information of suspicious movement in the area.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that Counter Insurgency (CI) platform of security forces has been asked to ensure best possible area clearance and domination not only in Rajouri district but also in neighbouring Poonch district.

"Directions have been issued to field machinery of CI front to ensure that the security arrangements are tightened in every possible manner and there is no void in arrangements," said official sources.