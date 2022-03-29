Security arrangements tightened across Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: In the wake of recent twin explosions at Kotranka and suspicious movement reported from some villages, the security arrangements in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been tightened further.
Pertinent to mention here that in the evening hours of Saturday, twin explosions took place at Kotranka town.
Days before these explosions, a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in some villages of Rajouri near Rajouri town. The operation continued for three days as security forces were having some information of suspicious movement in the area.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that Counter Insurgency (CI) platform of security forces has been asked to ensure best possible area clearance and domination not only in Rajouri district but also in neighbouring Poonch district.
"Directions have been issued to field machinery of CI front to ensure that the security arrangements are tightened in every possible manner and there is no void in arrangements," said official sources.
They added that the Counter Insurgency grid of both army and police alongwith all other forces working on ground has been asked to ensure that all notorious Infiltration routes are plugged fully and area domination exercise is stepped.