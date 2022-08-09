Security forces launch CASO at Darhal

Rajouri: Security forces on Tuesday launched a massive a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Darhal town area of Rajouri after information of suspected movement in the area.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, some suspicious movement was noticed in the area of Darhal town after which a high alert has been sounded and operation launched.

"It was a high potential intelligence information regarding suspicious movement at Darhal town after which alert was sounded and army and police jointly launched the operation," the official sources said.