Security review meeting held in Ganderbal ahead of Republic Day

During the meeting, the DIG CKR solicited the inputs from participating officers related to the security situation having ramifications upon the celebrations of upcoming Republic Day in the district.

The participating officers were advised to activate the available resources for generating intelligence having any bearing on the security situation in the district especially on account of Republic Day so that the same shall be dealt with in time.

DIG CKR directed the supervisory officers to remain present and alert in their respective jurisdictions and keep sufficient reserve QRTs available round the clock to deal with any emergency situation. He further stressed for proper coordination among all the intelligence agencies, Army and CAPF in their respective areas for smooth and incident free conduct of the National event.

The meeting was concluded with the assurance from the participating officers that the directions imparted to them will be put up on ground level in letter and spirit.