Security review meeting held in Ganderbal ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar: DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, chaired a security review meeting with the Police, Army and CAPF officers at DPO Ganderbal and also reviewed a high level security arrangement meeting for upcoming Republic Day celebrations.
The meeting was attended by DIG North CRPF Jaidev Kesri, DIG SSB i HBK high-levelSingh, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, CO 115 Bn CRPF Sushant Kumar, CO 118 Bn CRPF S.S Yadav, CO 49 Bn CRPF Raj Kumar Nigam, CO SSB Adhoc3 Amrinder Kumar, ASP Ganderbal Feroz Yeyha, DySP DAR Ganderba Muzaffar Jan, DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Gh Hassan. Besides, other officers of Police and CAPF were also present on the occasion.
During the meeting, the DIG CKR solicited the inputs from participating officers related to the security situation having ramifications upon the celebrations of upcoming Republic Day in the district.
The participating officers were advised to activate the available resources for generating intelligence having any bearing on the security situation in the district especially on account of Republic Day so that the same shall be dealt with in time.
DIG CKR directed the supervisory officers to remain present and alert in their respective jurisdictions and keep sufficient reserve QRTs available round the clock to deal with any emergency situation. He further stressed for proper coordination among all the intelligence agencies, Army and CAPF in their respective areas for smooth and incident free conduct of the National event.
The meeting was concluded with the assurance from the participating officers that the directions imparted to them will be put up on ground level in letter and spirit.