Security review meeting held in Kulgam

Kulgam: In order to have a joint security grid in place on the National Highway in Kulgam and for better coordination among forces, SP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal held a joint security review meeting in the Conference Hall at DPL Kulgam.
The meeting was attended by CO 1st RR I/C Vinayak, CO 9RR Nawazish Patil, CO 72 RR Pardeep Dhillon, Adjutant 34 RR Gopal Kumar, CO 18BN CRPF B.A.K Chaurasia, CO 163BN CRPF Ajay Kumar Rajniker, CO 46BN CRPF Arun Sharma and CO 24BN CRPF Y.N Rai, Addl SP Qazigund Shabir Khan, Addl SP Kulgam Shabir Ahmad, SDPOs and SHOs of District Kulgam.
In order to review the security grid of NHW, officers of the joint forces did brainstorming sessions, and various issues regarding domination plans, nakas placement, CASOs, and other security-related matters were discussed.
During the meeting, SP Kulgam deliberated upon the officers for a strong security grid in district Kulgam and apprised them about the need to be extra vigilant in their respective areas of responsibility.
The objective of the security grid is to increase footprints in their respective areas of responsibility and keep a vigil in their respective jurisdictions, especially over National Highway (NHW-44), which passes through the Kulgam district in order to avoid any untoward incidents.
SP Kulgam appreciated the efforts of the Army, CRPF, and police for maintaining peace and stability in the district and emphasized them to maintain the synergy and better coordination with other security agencies at the ground level to maintain a peaceful environment and strong security grid in the district. He requested the officers to follow SOPs in letter and spirit in order to avert nefarious designs of anti-national elements.