Security review meeting held in Kulgam

Kulgam: In order to have a joint security grid in place on the National Highway in Kulgam and for better coordination among forces, SP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal held a joint security review meeting in the Conference Hall at DPL Kulgam.

The meeting was attended by CO 1st RR I/C Vinayak, CO 9RR Nawazish Patil, CO 72 RR Pardeep Dhillon, Adjutant 34 RR Gopal Kumar, CO 18BN CRPF B.A.K Chaurasia, CO 163BN CRPF Ajay Kumar Rajniker, CO 46BN CRPF Arun Sharma and CO 24BN CRPF Y.N Rai, Addl SP Qazigund Shabir Khan, Addl SP Kulgam Shabir Ahmad, SDPOs and SHOs of District Kulgam.

In order to review the security grid of NHW, officers of the joint forces did brainstorming sessions, and various issues regarding domination plans, nakas placement, CASOs, and other security-related matters were discussed.