Security reviewed in Budgam

During the meeting law and order scenario, follow up of previous meetings and various security measures were discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the district.

Various aspects of policing including investigation of cases, crime disposal, verifications, disposal of NDPS, UAPA cases, inquest proceedings and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.

While interacting with the officers, SSP Budgam reiterated the importance of strengthening the counter insurgency and security grid of their respective areas besides taking stringent action against those involved in anti- national activities.

The officers were urged to make all possible efforts to fight against the menace of drug abuse and work with dedication to prevent social crimes. SSP Budgam emphasized upon the participating officers to ensure quantitative and qualitative disposal of under investigation criminal cases and to take stringent action against those who are involved in illegal excavation of soil and minerals.

All officers were instructed to adopt a public-centric approach and to ensure redressal of their grievances. All officers were also urged to ensure proper cleanliness of their establishments on a daily basis.