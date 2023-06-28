Security reviewed in Kulgam ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Kulgam: Superintendent of Police Kulgam Sahil Sarangal organised a joint security review meeting at Walnut factory Qazigund to discuss the security arrangements for the National Highway (NHW-44) and threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe and smooth conduct of upcoming Amarnath yatra.

The meeting was attended by all commandants of CRPF on NHW, ASP Kulgam, ASP NHW Qazigund and Zonal Officers including CRPF and BSF company commanders, who were given elaborated pointwise briefing by SP Kulgam regarding their laterals and various issues regarding domination plans and other security related matters were discussed.

During the meeting, SP Kulgam emphasised the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness along the National Highway, which is a vital transportation route. The security arrangements were thoroughly reviewed, including the deployment of personnel, surveillance systems and traffic management.