Security situation in Kashmir improved after Art 370 repeal: Northern Commander

Poonch: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Tuesday said that there was a perceptible improvement in the security scenario of Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and, at present, there was a great space for peace and development.

“As far as the security scenario of Kashmir is concerned, if you see after the abrogation of Article 370, it has undergone a major change and all the trend lines are coming down to the extent that today peace and development have a great space and civil administration is doing a great job to occupy this space making sure that terrorism is put on a back seat,” Lt Dwivedi said.