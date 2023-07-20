Secy Culture and Tourism calls on youth to preserve calligraphy

Srinagar: Secretary Culture and Tourism Syed Abid Rasheed Shah Thursday emphasised the vital role of the young generation in keeping the art of calligraphy alive during a valedictory function of a 10-day calligraphy workshop.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the workshop, which focused on Arabic, Urdu, and English calligraphy, was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) and saw enthusiastic participation from students representing various colleges in Srinagar.

The event took place at JKAACL's divisional office in Lal Mandi.

Rasheed, acknowledged calligraphy as a form of art of utmost elegance and beauty and urged the young and talented students to shoulder the responsibility of preserving and promoting this timeless art form.

He also extended his appreciation to the calligraphy art teachers, encouraging them to continue their efforts in keeping this cherished heritage alive.

Commending the JKAACL for organising such a workshop, Abid Rasheed highlighted the academy's efforts to restore its lost glory, for which it was renowned in the past.

He encouraged the students to persist in their passion for calligraphy, as their dedication and skill could serve as a remarkable representation of their talent to the world.

As a gesture of recognition, Secretary Culture, Rasheed, presented certificates of appreciation to the participants and teachers involved in the workshop.

A simultaneous workshop was conducted in Jammu, focusing on Devanagari, Gurmukhi, and English calligraphy, in which college students actively participated, showcasing the widespread interest in this unique art form.

During the concluding ceremony, Additional Secretary JKAACL, Sanjeev Rana, Divisional head of JKAACL, Farooq Anwar Mirza, and other concerned officers were present.