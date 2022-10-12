Secy H&ME chairs meeting of National Ayush Mission

Srinagar: Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar today chaired the 13th Executive Committee Meeting (ECM) of National Ayush Mission (NAM), J&K, at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director NHM, Ayushi Sudan; Director Ayush J&K, Dr. Mohan Singh; State Drug Controller Lotika Khajuria; Director Finance H&ME, Zahoor Ahmad Wani and other senior officers of the department.

During the meeting, the Secretary emphasized upon the officers to involve private players who are stakeholders in the tourism sector to adopt Ayush specialized therapies in their hotels and promote the benefits of Yoga and other specialized Ayush therapies to the tourists.

He asked them to organise awareness camps regarding the benefits of Ayush medicines across Jammu and Kashmir to attract more people towards it.