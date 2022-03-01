SED consolidates enrollment data to merge 2000 Government schools

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) is consolidating details of the government schools for their merger with the adjacently-located schools owing to the meager or zero enrollment of students in these institutions.

In a fresh circular, the department has sought the enrollment status of primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools.

The Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) have been asked to submit the data to their respective Chief Education Officers (CEOs).

Besides enrollment, the department has sought the status of the buildings of these schools too.