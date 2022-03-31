SED forms inspection teams to monitor teaching-learning in schools

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department (SED) has constituted special teams to monitor teaching-learning methodologies in government schools besides assessing the infrastructure available for the school children in the government-run institutions.

Also, the teams will assess the availability of drinking water and electricity in the schools besides inspecting the availability of sports infrastructure and library facilities equipped in the schools.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary SED, Bishwajit Kumar Singh wherein different teams headed by the special secretary, additional secretary, deputy secretary, concerned Director School Education, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) will visit the schools from primary to higher secondary level.