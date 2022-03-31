SED forms inspection teams to monitor teaching-learning in schools

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department (SED) has constituted special teams to monitor teaching-learning methodologies in government schools besides assessing the infrastructure available for the school children in the government-run institutions.
Also, the teams will assess the availability of drinking water and electricity in the schools besides inspecting the availability of sports infrastructure and library facilities equipped in the schools.
The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary SED, Bishwajit Kumar Singh wherein different teams headed by the special secretary, additional secretary, deputy secretary, concerned Director School Education, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) will visit the schools from primary to higher secondary level.
“The team of officers shall submit their inspection report to the Administrative Department within two days after the conclusion of inspection as per the format devised by the department,” the order reads.
Besides, all the officers will submit their monthly visit report to the Administrative Department by or before 5th of every month, the order reads.
As per the order, the teams headed by the officers from the administrative department and the concerned directors will have to ensure their inspection in four schools- one school each from primary to higher secondary level in a month.
Also the teams headed by CEOs, ZEOs and other district and zonal level officers will inspect at least five schools in a month. These schools will include one higher secondary school, one high school, one middle school and two primary schools. The teams headed by district education planning officer or deputy CEO will visit two high schools and two middle schools besides one primary school.
“The inspection teams headed by ZEOs will inspect two middle schools and three primary schools in a month,” the order reads.
As per the order, the inspection teams have to provide ratings of the schools as per the facilities available in the schools. The inspection of school building, sports infrastructure, ICT Labs, Furniture, Washroom, Drinking Water, Electricity and Library will cover 30 percent of the inspection and rating will be given accordingly by the inspection team.
On the other hand, class inspection will comprise 40 percent of the inspection wherein the team will assess the class, the subject taught by the teacher, number of students in the class and teaching method adopted by the teachers.
The inspection team will give their general observations about the school besides the status of reading ability of students and status of writing of students. “The inspection teams will also assess the ability of the students to understand and work with numbers in the class,” the order reads.