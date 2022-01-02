SED invites applications to fill vacancies in SCERT

The School Education Department (SED) has invited online applications from the in-service officials and employees besides the teaching staff of the department to fill the vacancies in the SCERT.
The department has advertised more than 160 posts of different categories to be filled at State Council of Education Research and Trainings (SCERT) by shifting in-service employees of the department for a fixed tenure.
The vacancies will be filled at divisional and central offices of the SCERT besides the vacant positions at the allied District Institute of Education and Trainings DIETs) on standard terms and conditions of deputation contained in Schedule XVIII of J&K Civil Service Regulations-1956.
“Candidates may apply online in prescribed application format (Google form) along with self-attested copies of documents in PDF format; available at School Education Department's website www.jkeducation.gov.in,” the government order reads.
In the order, the department has stated that it reserves the right to reject the incomplete application forms. “Selection will be made on the basis of an individual's performance in the interaction (If eligible),” it reads.
The department has however stated that it can relax the eligibility or qualification for the identified posts if it deems fit and proper under given circumstances.
“Submission of applications other than online mode shall not be entertained. Terms and conditions of deputation will be as per JK CSR Rules and norms for deputation,” the order reads.
The department woke up to the filling of vacancies in DIET and SCERT amid the hue and cry over the prolonged stint of some of the teaching staff at these institutes in violation of government norms.
As already reported, the school education department earlier had claimed to post only “promising human resource” in the district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and erstwhile State Institute of Education (SIE) Kashmir.
The move was however shelved for unknown reasons. The department had stated that the teachers, masters and lecturers should submit applications in a given format to the directorate for their posting in the DIETs and the SIE.
The order was issued following the massive outcry over the “selective postings” of some masters and lecturers by the department in these premier institutes for prolonged periods, in violation of norms.
Meanwhile, the government has once again taken a decision to fill the vacant positions at these premier institutes as per norms.
“Applicants are strictly instructed not to send any hard copy of the application to SED. Submission of wrong or false or fabricated information shall lead to rejection of candidature and action under CSR,” the order reads.
The order states that the list of candidates to be called for the verification of documents will be displayed on the website of SED and the department reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of posts or not fill up any of the vacancies advertised if circumstances so warranted.
The officers and officials working in JK SCERT and associated DIETs have been asked to apply for these posts. “However, in case of more than four years stay should apply in ATD-2022,” the order reads.
The last date for receiving the online application has been fixed as January 15.