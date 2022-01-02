SED invites applications to fill vacancies in SCERT

The department woke up to the filling of vacancies in DIET and SCERT amid the hue and cry over the prolonged stint of some of the teaching staff at these institutes in violation of government norms.

As already reported, the school education department earlier had claimed to post only “promising human resource” in the district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and erstwhile State Institute of Education (SIE) Kashmir.

The move was however shelved for unknown reasons. The department had stated that the teachers, masters and lecturers should submit applications in a given format to the directorate for their posting in the DIETs and the SIE.

The order was issued following the massive outcry over the “selective postings” of some masters and lecturers by the department in these premier institutes for prolonged periods, in violation of norms.