SED organises consultation meeting for 3rd Chief Secretaries Conference

Srinagar: The State Consultation meeting-cum-workshop for third Chief Secretaries Conference on promoting ease of living in schools was held today at SCERT auditorium here under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar.

The workshop was organised by School Education Department (SED) for preparing state specific note for 3rd Chief Secretaries Conference, scheduled to be held in month of October-November, 2023 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of India.

Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj; Director School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain; Special Secretary SED, Naseer Wani; UNICEF National Head, Terry; CEOs, DIET Principals, members from Pijam foundation and Pratham also attended the workshop.

The workshop was organised by Samagra Shiksha in which more than 650 stakeholders of SED including teachers, students, parents of students from various government and private institutions, representatives and heads of more than 20 private institutions, NGOs, Civil Society organisations, JK BOSE, SCERT and other stakeholders participated.

While chairing the panel discussion of the workshop, Principal Secretary, School Education Alok Kumar interacted with different stakeholders who posed questions on different domains of education like uniform academic calendar, school complex system, smart classrooms, creation of District Advisory council, aligning NEET and JEE as per NEP 2020, besides others. He replied all the questions of students and other stake holders.