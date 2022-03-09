SED relieves 50 teaching, non-teaching staff from civil secretariat

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has relieved around 50 teaching and non-teaching staff members who were deployed in different sections of the Administrative Department in the civil secretariat.
The move comes amid a hue and cry over the teachers continuing their prolonged stint in offices from the zonal level to the Administrative Department in violation of the norms.
The 50 employees include 12 teaching staff members and 38 non-teaching staff members who were deployed in different sections of the SED at the civil secretariat.
The relieving order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh on Tuesday.
“The officials (teaching and non-teaching) are deemed to be relieved with immediate effect and will report to their place of posting,” the order reads.
The concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO) have been instructed to draw the salary of these employees only after their joining at their respective places.
“No attendance certificate will be issued by this office for the relieved staff,” the Principal Secretary said in his order.
The employees have been relieved from different sections of the Administrative Department at a time when the government is mulling complete rationalisation of staff to balance the lopsided Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in schools.
However, the teachers said that the department had adopted different yardsticks for the teachers deputed in offices from zone to administrative level.
“The Administrative Department has relieved 12 teaching staff members from the civil secretariat but some influential teachers (principals) continue to remain deputed in the secretariat and have been assigned new assignments,” said a teacher wishing not to be named.
Even complaints are pouring in against some Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and Chief Education Officers (CEOs) for retaining teachers in offices for non-teaching assignments despite the government directions to relieve the teachers to their original place of posting.
One of the ZEOs in Kupwara acknowledged that some teachers continue to work in offices on verbal orders.
“I have kept around three teachers in my office on verbal orders because I do not have adequate non-teaching staff in the office. In the wake of the government order, all the teachers were relieved but I called three teachers back in the office on verbal orders to take up the office assignments,” said a ZEO wishing not to be named.