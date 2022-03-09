SED relieves 50 teaching, non-teaching staff from civil secretariat

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has relieved around 50 teaching and non-teaching staff members who were deployed in different sections of the Administrative Department in the civil secretariat.

The move comes amid a hue and cry over the teachers continuing their prolonged stint in offices from the zonal level to the Administrative Department in violation of the norms.

The 50 employees include 12 teaching staff members and 38 non-teaching staff members who were deployed in different sections of the SED at the civil secretariat.