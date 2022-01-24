SED sacks 2 more teachers; 28 teachers terminated in 2 months

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has sacked four more teachers from their services for prolonged unauthorised absence from duty.
The termination spree has continued for the last two months in the department.
With the termination of four more teachers, the number of teachers sacked by SED has reached 28.
The termination orders have been issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) pursuant to the decision of the committee in terms of Article 113 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956 and Rule 30 (VII) of J&K CCA Rules 1956.
The teachers who have been terminated from their services include one each from Kupwara and Baramulla districts.
As per the separate orders issued by the department, Neelofer Jan who was posted at Primary School Khumriyal, Kupwara has remained unauthorisedly absent from her duties since July 2002.
Another teacher, Afroza Ashraf Amin who was posted at High School Nowpora Baramulla remained absent from her duties since October 2014.
The order states that the concerned teachers were provided “enough opportunities” to resume their duties.
“But the teachers failed to avail the opportunity despite serving show-cause notice by the directorate,” the order reads.
The order states that the teachers in question responded to their notices which were found unsatisfactory and unsubstantiated.
“Remaining unauthorisedly absent from duties attracts action as warranted in terms of Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956,” the order reads.
Referring to the J&K Civil Services Act, the order said that the absence without leave or after the end of leave involves loss of appointment.
“The issue was placed before the designated committee to examine the case which recommended that action may be initiated in terms of Article 128 of J&K CSR Vol-I of 1956 for remaining unauthorisedly absent from their legitimate duties,” the order reads.
Pursuant to the decision of the committee, the teachers have been removed from the service of the State in terms of Article 113 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956 and Rule 30 (VII) of J&K CCA Rules 1956, the order reads.
In the year 2021, 13 teachers were terminated by the SED for prolonged unauthorised absence from schools. Later, 13 more teachers were sacked from their services on January 14 and 15 respectively.