SED to establish VRLs in every district

Srinagar: To develop scientific temperament among the students, the J&K School Education Department (SED) is going to establish Virtual Reality Lab (VRL) in every district of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that VRL was a unique facility by which one could walk through virtual reality representations of products that were yet to be realised using virtual reality technologies.
These labs would enable students and staff to visualise designs, develop immersive VR environments, and test new VR and AR technologies.
The amount of immersive learning that VR brings would take it to the next level and make it fun and engaging for the students.
The Centre has already sanctioned 10 VRLs for J&K to develop scientific temperament among the students at Rs 20 to 25 lakh each.
With the help of virtual labs, students would be able to create their login ids as well as have leaderboards to track their performance.
Teachers would be able to conduct lab exams, give individual assignments, and assess students as well after the establishment of virtual labs.
Virtual labs could also promote conceptual understanding, especially in microscopic, and abstract concepts.
This ability to increase the visual impact and experience during an experiment and to visualise what was taking place could help with student understanding.
These labs would allow the students to perform experiments in educational fields like Physics, Chemistry, or Biology in 3D multiuser worlds where users are represented by avatars and offered a wide range of communication and collaboration on services to simulate efficiently a real learning experiment.
Through this lab, students work on a virtual course in a lab setting while a course facilitator at the school monitors students and provides classroom management.
Instruction is provided both synchronously and asynchronously by the virtual teacher and through the online course.