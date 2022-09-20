SED to establish VRLs in every district

Srinagar: To develop scientific temperament among the students, the J&K School Education Department (SED) is going to establish Virtual Reality Lab (VRL) in every district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that VRL was a unique facility by which one could walk through virtual reality representations of products that were yet to be realised using virtual reality technologies.

These labs would enable students and staff to visualise designs, develop immersive VR environments, and test new VR and AR technologies.

The amount of immersive learning that VR brings would take it to the next level and make it fun and engaging for the students.