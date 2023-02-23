Seeds, farm implements distributed among tribal farmers at KVK Campus Pulwama

Srinagar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra/Extension Training Centre Pulwama in collaboration with All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Forage Crop and Utilization (IGFRI-Jhansi) going on at DARS-Budgam organised an input distribution programme at its KVK Campus.
Director Extension, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi was the chief guest of the event which was attended by twenty tribal farmers from Sangerwani-Rajpora area. On the occasion, seed of fodder maize, seed bins and other farm implements were distributed among the tribal farmers.
Director Extension, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi while addressing the farming community stressed upon them to leave their crude and traditional farming practices which adversely affect the environment and human health. He advised them to adopt scientific practices which are environment friendly and have the potential to augment their income.
He also advised them to go for natural farming by which they can convert their animal and farm wastes to high-quality organic manures. Deliberating upon the importance and health of livestock in livelihood security of the farming community, Professor Makhdoomi also spoke on the practice of “silage making as good silage ensures good health and productivity of the livestock in winter.”
Dr. Javeed Ahmad Mugloo, Professor and Head, KVK/ETC Malangpora, emphasised upon the trainees to further disseminate the learning from such programmes to their fellow farmers. Prof. N. S. Khuroo, Officer Incharge of the project gave a brief introduction of the project and its importance in upliftment of the tribal community. Dr. Zahida Rashid, (Agronomist) gave a detailed lecture on cultivation practices of fodder maize. The farmers were highly satisfied and appreciated the joint initiative of the KVK/ETC Malangpora and Dryland Agricultural Research Station, Budgam.
Earlier, Prof. Makhdoomi also inspected various demonstration units of KVK Pulwama and different protected structures in which different kinds of vegetables and other planting material were being raised.
Prof. Makhdoomi expressed satisfaction and appreciated the efforts of KVK Pulwama. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Syed Shujat , Scientist Soil Science.