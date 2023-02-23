Seeds, farm implements distributed among tribal farmers at KVK Campus Pulwama

Srinagar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra/Extension Training Centre Pulwama in collaboration with All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Forage Crop and Utilization (IGFRI-Jhansi) going on at DARS-Budgam organised an input distribution programme at its KVK Campus.

Director Extension, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi was the chief guest of the event which was attended by twenty tribal farmers from Sangerwani-Rajpora area. On the occasion, seed of fodder maize, seed bins and other farm implements were distributed among the tribal farmers.

Director Extension, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi while addressing the farming community stressed upon them to leave their crude and traditional farming practices which adversely affect the environment and human health. He advised them to adopt scientific practices which are environment friendly and have the potential to augment their income.