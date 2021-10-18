Seerat conference held at Srinagar school

Srinagar: A grand Seerat conference was held at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Gund Hassi Bhat in Srinagar on Monday.

A statement of GHSS Gund Hassi Bhat issued here said that the conference was organised to reflect the blessings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The students and staff participated to show how indebted they were to Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Some of the students recited Naat and eulogised Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for all he did for the people of the world. The teachers discussed different aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and projected how he is a role model for all of us.

In his concluding remarks, principal of the school Mir Shabir Ahmad thanked all the speakers for shedding light on different facets of the personality of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He explained how Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is an epitome of peace, justice and humility.