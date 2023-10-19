Seerat Conference organised in Bandipora

Bandipora: One-day multi-lingual Seerat Conference was Thursday organised by the Literary Club of Hassan Khoyihami Memorial (HKM) Government Degree College Bandipora under the theme of “Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the Benevolent of Humanity.”
Principal GDC Bandipora, Dr Masood Ahmad Malik, faculty members besides a galaxy of the students participated in the programme. Former Professor G. A. Lone was the guest of honour on the occasion.
The conference commenced with the introductory speech by Dr Masood Ahmad Malik, who elaborated the theme in light of the grace and mercy of the Prophet on humanity.
Besides the speeches by faculty members, the students participated in the speech and Naat competitions. The jury comprising Dr Ashiq Hussain Zargar, Prof Qazi Mohammad Shaheen and Dr Khursheed Ahmad Dar adjudged Tasaduq Parsa, Safia Zameer and Mehnan, and Liaqat Hussain, Shameema Nisar and Mehrun Nissa as first, second and third position holders in Speech and Naat Competitions respectively.
Later, the Principal of the college distributed certificates and mementos among the participants. On the occasion, Dr Masood said that co curricular activities are as important as academics. He congratulated the participants and wished them best of luck for the future.