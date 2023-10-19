Seerat Conference organised in Bandipora

Bandipora: One-day multi-lingual Seerat Conference was Thursday organised by the Literary Club of Hassan Khoyihami Memorial (HKM) Government Degree College Bandipora under the theme of “Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the Benevolent of Humanity.”

Principal GDC Bandipora, Dr Masood Ahmad Malik, faculty members besides a galaxy of the students participated in the programme. Former Professor G. A. Lone was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The conference commenced with the introductory speech by Dr Masood Ahmad Malik, who elaborated the theme in light of the grace and mercy of the Prophet on humanity.