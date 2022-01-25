Selfless volunteers, local NGOs help people in distress

Srinagar: As the COVID has gripped Kashmir with positive cases breaking all records, many NGOs and volunteers have geared up to do their bit.
Many local NGOs and other community-based organisations are proving necessary medical help to people in distress.
Since the start of COVID in early 2020, the community help in Kashmir and the help from local NGOs have proved to be saviours of lives in Kashmir.
Now as the third wave of COVID-19 has gripped Kashmir, these organisations have again started to do their bit.
From providing oxygen cylinders, ambulances, medicine to doctor consultation, these selfless volunteers are helping the most vulnerable people on the ground.
Muhammad Afaaq Sayeed, Director of Social Reforms Organisation, also popularly known as SRO-Kashmir, said that the past two months had again been busy.
He said that the organisation was expecting a third COVID wave and had prepared for the same for long.
“We have been gearing up for this since late last year. We kept back up of 750 oxygen cylinders compared to 400 in the second wave. Ninety percent of these bulk oxygen cylinders are in use right now. In addition to that, we have got over 260 oxygen concentrators of which over 150 are in use, and the rest are there as backup. In the past few days, over 25 patients, mostly financially weak got help from us. Since the start of the third wave, over 250 patients in distress were provided with oxygen, medicine, ambulance service, and other help,” Afaaq said.
He said that they were a team of over 25 people working on the ground and online to help people.
The volunteers of the NGO said that social media was helping them answer the SOS calls and reach out to the people with COVID and other ailments.
“I have been on the ground since COVID. We have seen the worst of the COVID wave. It is a different feeling of satisfaction when one reaches out with help to people in distress. Everyone cannot arrange medical expenses and emergency help in distress. At times, I have seen the whole family down with COVID and other chronic ailments. In such cases many organisations like us have reached out to the people with help and made a difference,” said Adil Bhat, who is working as a volunteer with SRO.
These organisations say that they were helping the patients beyond COVID. They said as COVID grips the population, most of the people with chronic diseases are left to fend for themselves and that was where they come in.
They say that following the COVID wave, most patients with kidney disease and other diseases were left behind and that was where they provide help.
Farooq Ahmad, who heads Help Poor Voluntary Trust (HPVT) said that they had been going beyond COVID to provide help to patients with chronic disease.
“During the first wave of COVID, people were less aware and were in panic. I remember people used to leave their patients at hospitals and then our volunteers helped them out. Today, the situation is different, people are helping themselves out and they are not that afraid. Our focus has been on providing oxygen, medical, and ambulance help to patients who have no financial source due to COVID fallout. During the last COVID wave, we provided medical help of Rs 1 crore to the patients with different ailments and now again we have geared up,” he said.
Ahmad said that currently around 1500 patients were registered with his NGO who receive medical help.
“We are distributing medicines worth Rs 20 lakh per month to the patients with chronic diseases,” he said.
The fall out of COVID has financially crippled people and left the people with chronic diseases to fend for themselves.
These selfless volunteers and NGOs are proving to be saviors in such situations. They are going beyond COVID help and providing people with necessary patient care during this pandemic.