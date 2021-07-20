Seminar on ‘Benefits of NGDRS, ULPIN’ held at Bandipora

Bandipora: Bandipora district administration in collaboration with Registration Department, Bandipora organised a day-long seminar on benefits of National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) and Unique Land Parcel Identification number as a part of activities under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahatsov.
Inspector General, Registrations, J&K, Sheikh Arshid Ayoub, was the chief guest and presided over the function. Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Registrar, Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Sub-Registrar Bandipora Parvaiz Rahim, Sub-Registrar Sumbal, Bashir Ahmad Lone, Zeeshan Tahir, Tehsildar Sumbal, Shoaib Deewani, and Muhammad Iqbal Rubani were speakers on the occasion while officers of Registration Department from Baramulla and DKathua also attended the seminar through virtual mode.
Adil Murtaza, President Patwari Association Bandipora also presented his views on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Arshad Ayub presented an overview of the functioning of the Registration Department which is in its infancy and showcases the achievements after only a few years.
While throwing light on various benefits of NGDRS, he said it had simplified the registration process and helped in conducting the process strictly in a time-bound manner besides providing online service to people under ‘One Nation-One Software’.
He said the NGDRS provides an option to retrieve land related information in future in hassle-free manner and urged PRIs to disseminate information to people so that they could avail the benefits.
Sheikh Arshad Ayoub said introduction of NGDRS and ULPIN was a landmark step making a shift from the existing manual registration system to online registration for transactions in sale and purchase of land and stamp papers have been shifted to e-stamping in collaboration with stock holding corporations of India.
He said the NGDRS makes an accountable and transparent governing system where the welfare of citizens is a primary thrust.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora said the event was aimed at enhancing the capacities of the human resource of the department for digital registration of properties and to facilitate people in a transparent and expeditious manner to register their properties.
He said similar training programmes had also been conducted earlier which helped the officers and other staff to acquaint them about the handling of new software.
He said the intent was to ensure hassle-free service delivery and transparency in the registration process by online uploading of documents, appointment with registrars’ office, e-stamping and one-time visit to registration office.
Ajay Joshi of the HoD Software Development Unit Pune presented a detailed presentation on functioning of Software of NGDRS.
He shared all inputs and skills required for use of Information Technology in digital registration of properties in Jammu and Kashmir.
Experts highlighted the role of e-Stamping for online registration of properties.