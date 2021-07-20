Seminar on ‘Benefits of NGDRS, ULPIN’ held at Bandipora

Bandipora: Bandipora district administration in collaboration with Registration Department, Bandipora organised a day-long seminar on benefits of National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) and Unique Land Parcel Identification number as a part of activities under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahatsov.

Inspector General, Registrations, J&K, Sheikh Arshid Ayoub, was the chief guest and presided over the function. Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Registrar, Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Sub-Registrar Bandipora Parvaiz Rahim, Sub-Registrar Sumbal, Bashir Ahmad Lone, Zeeshan Tahir, Tehsildar Sumbal, Shoaib Deewani, and Muhammad Iqbal Rubani were speakers on the occasion while officers of Registration Department from Baramulla and DKathua also attended the seminar through virtual mode.

Adil Murtaza, President Patwari Association Bandipora also presented his views on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Arshad Ayub presented an overview of the functioning of the Registration Department which is in its infancy and showcases the achievements after only a few years.

While throwing light on various benefits of NGDRS, he said it had simplified the registration process and helped in conducting the process strictly in a time-bound manner besides providing online service to people under ‘One Nation-One Software’.