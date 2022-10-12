Seminar on crime against women held in Pulwama

He said that women had been victims of humiliation, exploitation, and torture by men on different counts.

He made the girl participants (students) aware of the provisions of law for the protection of women. He advised them to come forward with their problems and grievances, if any, instead of becoming victims of bad characters.

He assured them that police are committed to the security/protection of the general public, particularly womenfolk.

On the occasion, lectures were also delivered by other Police and civil officers in which participants were made aware of the rights of women in society.

Detailed awareness about laws and provisions relating to the abuse of women, foeticide, and infanticide was imparted to the participants. In addition, it was brought to their notice that the Police have recently set up a Women's Cell in Pulwama that can be approached for any kind of assistance.

Besides, the participants were also made aware of the JKeCOP application launched by J&K Police to get emergency services including lodging an FIR at the click of a button.

They were requested to download the application from the play store for almost all Police-related issues like lodging complaints (FIR), viewing an FIR, reporting traffic violations, and seeking emergency help.