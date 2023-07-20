Seminar on ‘Panin Zyew Panin Kath’ held at Dangiwacha

Srinagar: A day long seminar, “Panin Zyew Panin Kath)” was held at Government Higher Secondary School Dangiwacha today.

According to a press note, the seminar was presided over by Dr Rafiq Masoodi, Ex- Director General Doordarshan. Renowned writer , poet, Shabir Ahmad Shabir was chief guest and the seminar was inaugurated by vice principal of the school. The key note address was delivered by Dr Imtiyaz Rasool. The poetic geneses was also discussed.

The Kashmiri literature and its vast dimensions were discussed in threadbare. The speakers Tariq Ahmad Tariq, and Nazir Ibn Shabaz talked about the relevance and significance of Kashmir for young generation . Hassan Azhar, Jawhar Ramzan , Bashrat Mehraj, Irshad Ahmad Khan , and others also threw light on mother tongue.

Principal FayazAhmad in his welcome address thanked the guests for gracing the occasion.

Shabir Ahmad Shabir discussed technical and critical aspects of language and Kashmiri.

Dr Rafiq Masoodi urged the next generation to accept the challenges making their tongue as the medium of instruction. He also highlighted the threats and possible onslaught on the language by several means. Dr Masoodi appreciated the speakers, principal and the staff of the institution who made the programme .