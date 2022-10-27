Seminar on ‘Scenario of Urdu Poetry in J&K’ held at KU

Srinagar: The Department of Urdu University of Kashmir on Thursday organized a seminar on ‘Scenario of Urdu Poetry in Jammu and Kashmir’.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir inaugurated the seminar, organized by the department in collaboration with Hamidi Kashmiri Memorial Government Degree College Eidgah Srinagar.

In his presidential address, Dr Mir said Urdu as a “language has that unique sweetness and impact and it’s, therefore, important to hold seminars like these to further popularise and promote Urdu language and literature.”

Dr Mir, however, said it is important for writers and poets to “appropriately contextualize” the poetry of famed Urdu poets so that the true message is “conveyed across to the listeners.”