Seminar on ‘Scenario of Urdu Poetry in J&K’ held at KU

Srinagar: The Department of Urdu University of Kashmir on Thursday organized a seminar on ‘Scenario of Urdu Poetry in Jammu and Kashmir’.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir inaugurated the seminar, organized by the department in collaboration with Hamidi Kashmiri Memorial Government Degree College Eidgah Srinagar.
In his presidential address, Dr Mir said Urdu as a “language has that unique sweetness and impact and it’s, therefore, important to hold seminars like these to further popularise and promote Urdu language and literature.”
Dr Mir, however, said it is important for writers and poets to “appropriately contextualize” the poetry of famed Urdu poets so that the true message is “conveyed across to the listeners.”
He assured the university administration’s support to such endeavors that aim at popularising traditional languages and literature.
Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, who was a guest of honor on the occasion, said there is more need than ever before today to revive traditional languages for the young generation. He said the National Education Policy-2020 lays emphasis on multidisciplinary education where we may see a student doing his major in a particular discipline while opting for Urdu or Kashmiri as the minor.
“That’s the kind of flexibility NEP offers,” Dr Majid said, complimenting the Department of Urdu for organising the seminar.
HOD Urdu Prof Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh delivered the welcome address and said that various papers will be read from the perspective of deliberations related to the scenario of contemporary Urdu poetry in J&K.
Prof Yaqoob Ahmad Baba, Principal GDC Eidgah delivered the introductory remarks about the theme of the collaborative seminar.
Dr Shah Faisal Jan, Assistant Professor GDC Eidgah conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, while Prof Sabia Zehra, Assistant Professor GDC Edigah delivered the vote of thanks.