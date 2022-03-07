Senior advocate Javed Kawoosa passes away

Srinagar: Senior advocate Javed Ahmad Kawoosa passed away on Sunday night after a brief illness following which top political leaders, the University of Kashmir (KU) authorities, senior law officers, and civil society activists Monday expressed shock over his demise.
In a statement issued here, National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of Kawoosa and extended solidarity with the bereaved.
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Hasnain Masoodi, and Irfan Shah also condoled Kawoosa’s demise.
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said Kawoosa was a legal luminary and termed him as an exceptional legal mind.
“Losing the finest legal mind, human rights champion and a distinguished lawyer is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community,” he said. “Kawoosa will be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs and his principled public values.”
Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar Nisar A Mir, and other senior officers of the varsity condoled the Kawoosa’s demise and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.
Prof Talat and Mir expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, especially with Asmat Kawoosa, KU Joint Registrar.
Expressing condolence over the demise of Kawoosa, KU’s Faculty of Law attended a condolence meeting at the School of Law wherein all faculty members participated.
Paying tributes to Kawoosa, Dean and Head of Department School of Law, KU, Prof Beauty Banday said that the services of the deceased were exemplary in society.
The students of the School of Law, KU, also held a separate condolence meet and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, all the law officers and staff members attended a condolence meeting under the chairmanship of Advocate General D C Raina at the Advocate General’s Office at Jammu.
The participants recalled and appreciated the services rendered by Kawoosa in the capacity of Additional Advocate General in representing the government before the High Court at Srinagar.
The Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, also expressed grief over Kawoosa’s demise. All the officers and officials especially, Secretary Law, Achal Sethi, conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.
Public Welfare Committee (PWC) Toiba Colony, Peerbagh also expressed grief over the demise of Kawoosa and held a condolence meeting at Masjid-e-Toiba.
The residents of the mohalla prayed for the highest place in Jannat for Kawoosa and expressed solidarity with the bereaved, especially Justice Muhammad Yaseen Kawoosa, Aatir Javed, and Areeb Javed.
PWC Toiba Colony Patron Prof G R Shah said that Kawoosa had all qualities of a good human being and was loved and respected by all.