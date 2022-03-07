Senior advocate Javed Kawoosa passes away

“Losing the finest legal mind, human rights champion and a distinguished lawyer is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community,” he said. “Kawoosa will be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs and his principled public values.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar Nisar A Mir, and other senior officers of the varsity condoled the Kawoosa’s demise and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

Prof Talat and Mir expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, especially with Asmat Kawoosa, KU Joint Registrar.

Expressing condolence over the demise of Kawoosa, KU’s Faculty of Law attended a condolence meeting at the School of Law wherein all faculty members participated.

Paying tributes to Kawoosa, Dean and Head of Department School of Law, KU, Prof Beauty Banday said that the services of the deceased were exemplary in society.