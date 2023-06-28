Senior police officers greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Senior police officers have greeted the people on Eid-ul-Adha.

DGP

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, families of martyrs, all ranks of JKP, other security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message, DGP has expressed his hope that this Eid will usher joy among the people of J&K including the police and security forces, their families and the families of police martyrs.

He has said that the festival of Eid is an occasion for sharing and caring about those who are in need besides our loved ones. He further added that our festivals give emphasis on strengthening the bond of brotherhood, peace, compassion, unity and harmony in the society.

ADGP Kashmir

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has extended warmest greetings and best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid. “May this auspicious day bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your lives. Let us cherish the spirit of unity, compassion, and love that Eid represents. EidMubarak,”he tweeted.

SSP Srinagar

“SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and all ranks of Srinagar District Police wish everyone a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Adha,”he tweeted.

SSP Baramulla

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure has greeted the people of Baramulla,families of martyrs, Police and security forces personnel and their families a blissful Eid.