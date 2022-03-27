Senseless violence taking heavy toll on people: Soz

In a statement he strongly condemned the killing of an SPO and his brother by militants in Budgam district. Terming the attack as dastardly and barbaric, Soz said that the cowardly attack on policeman and his younger brother “has left us numb and speechless.”

"I unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly attack on the J&K police SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his younger brother in Budgam,”he said.