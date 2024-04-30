Sericulture Deptt bids farewell to retiring officers

Srinagar, Apr 30: The Sericulture Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir bid farewell to three of its esteemed officers upon their retirement on superannuation on April 30, Manzoor Ahmad Hakim, District Sericulture Officer, Altaf Hussain Zaboo, Section Officer, and Mohammad Maqbool Sheikh, Operative, were honoured for their dedicated service and remarkable contributions to the department.

The farewell ceremony, presided over by Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of Sericulture J&K, was attended by senior officers and officials of the department. During the event, the Director commended the retiring officers’ devotion, commitment, and invaluable contributions throughout their long journey of service.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude for their service, Bhat said, “These officers have served the Sericulture Development Department with utmost dedication and have contributed remarkably in various capacities. We are grateful for their unwavering dedication and significant impact on the department.”

As a token of appreciation, the Director presented mementoes to officials, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and achievements.

The Sericulture Development Department extends its best wishes to the retiring officers for a rewarding and fulfilling post-retirement life, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the sericulture industry in Jammu and Kashmir.