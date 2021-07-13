Setting woman at Blaze in Harwan hints at rise in femicide: Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party Provincial President Women’s Wing Kashmir Dilshad Shaheen on Tuesday termed the death of a woman from New Theed-Harwan as extremely shocking and unfortunate wherein she was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws.

In a statement issued here, Shaheen said “It is a heinous blot on our society wherein women are still set on flames. Are we still living in the dark ages wherein women used to be burnt alive in the name of witch-hunt? I see no difference between those ruthless uncivilised witch-hunters and present day’s rapaciously insatiable in-laws.”

Shaheen urged the administration to initiate an impartial and speedy probe into this incident so that the culprits are brought to book and justice is delivered to the victim and her family.