Several areas of north Kashmir gripped by power, drinking water crisis

Baramulla: Several parts of North Kashmir are presently facing power and drinking water crisis.

The people say that they are facing difficulties like the harsh winter months. In the town of Baramulla, residents are stunned by the unscheduled power cuts that persist for approximately eight hours each day. These power outages have severely hampered the availability of drinking water, with most areas receiving water for just one hour per day.

“Never before have we witnessed such a severe power crisis, even during the peak consumption period in winter,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a local resident. Bashir Ahmad, another resident, added that the power crisis has led to a grave drinking water shortage.