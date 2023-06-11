Several areas of north Kashmir gripped by power, drinking water crisis

Baramulla: Several parts of North Kashmir are presently facing power and drinking water crisis.
The people say that they are facing difficulties like the harsh winter months. In the town of Baramulla, residents are stunned by the unscheduled power cuts that persist for approximately eight hours each day. These power outages have severely hampered the availability of drinking water, with most areas receiving water for just one hour per day.
“Never before have we witnessed such a severe power crisis, even during the peak consumption period in winter,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a local resident. Bashir Ahmad, another resident, added that the power crisis has led to a grave drinking water shortage.
Despite the presence of the Jehlum River and flowing streams, which are currently at their highest levels, the drinking water crisis has left the local population surprised.
“Experiencing electricity and tap water shortages during June is unheard of in this area. The authorities must take immediate action to remove the hardships faced by the people,” said Farooq Ahmad, another concerned resident.
An official from the Power Development Department revealed that there is an acute shortage of power supply, estimated to be around 40 percent. However, the crisis can be resolved once the actual power supply from northern India is restored.
Reports of power and drinking water crises have also emerged from the Bandipora and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir.
Muhammad Afzal, a resident of Kupwara, lamented that the power crisis has disrupted daily routines in the area.
The Power Development Department in Kupwara is resorting to power cuts lasting approximately nine hours per day, significantly impacting the lives of the local population.
Moreover, the power crisis has caused a severe shortage of drinking water, compelling residents to fetch water from polluted streams.
“The sudden power crisis has left people here high and dry,” stated Afzal. “Not a single drop of tap water is available to the people,” he added.