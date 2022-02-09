Several delegations call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Several delegations of people from different walks of life Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a delegation of Sikh community led by S Rajinder Singh called on the LG and presented the demand of a job package for Kashmiri Sikhs on the pattern of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
They also demanded the removal of encroachments around the land of Gurdwaras in Kashmir.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them that their demands would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on merit.
Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust while calling on the LG projected various issues pertaining to the promotion and preservation of Sanskrit language in J&K.
He also put forth the demand to designate the Raipur Domana link road and Higher Secondary School Domana after the name of Lt Col Mahatam Singh, Maha Vir Chakra.
Sheikh Muzaffar, President, Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist Peoples Front, met the LG and put forth the demands of a sports stadium in Achabal, Degree College at Achgoza, Pulwama, and a maternity hospital in Anantnag.
Later, writer and education consultant, Firdous Ahmad Bhat also met the LG and highlighted various issues related to the youth.
Discussing the demands and issues presented before him, the LG said that all the demands would be taken up with concerned quarters of J&K administration for appropriate action on them based on merit.