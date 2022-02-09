Several delegations call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Several delegations of people from different walks of life Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a delegation of Sikh community led by S Rajinder Singh called on the LG and presented the demand of a job package for Kashmiri Sikhs on the pattern of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

They also demanded the removal of encroachments around the land of Gurdwaras in Kashmir.