Several gardens, parks to open for visitors from Sep 1

Srinagar: Several gardens and parks taken over from J&K Bank by the Department of Floriculture, Kashmir would be thrown open for the visitors from 1st September 2021, Director Floriculture Department, Kashmir said Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these parks and gardens included Hikers Park, Pahalgam; Lidder view Park, Pahalgam; Gulistan Wazir Bagh Park; Rani Bagh Park; Darashikow Park, Bijbehara; Padshahi Bagh Park, Bijbehara in Anantnag district; Shaheed Park in Pulwama District; Badamwari Park; Iqbal Park in Srinagar district and Gulnar Park in Baramulla district.