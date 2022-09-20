Several individuals have resorted to unfair means in research: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, Tuesday said several individuals have resorted to unfair means in research.

He asked the scholars to strictly adhere to the morals and ethics while conducting research in their respective disciplines.

“There are ethics in every profession and field which have been followed since the evolution of mankind. However, during contemporary times, people are more inclined towards the economics considerations, rather than the social wellbeing. And in case of research, several individuals have resorted to unfair means and plagiarism by using the literature and works of others without referencing, readily available on the internet, which is totally unethical and is causing extensive damage to the research world over,” Prof Farooq Shah said.

He said this while inaugurating the two-week workshop on “Research and Publication Ethics,” organised by the Directorate of Research and Development’s Research and Progressive Cell at varsity’s Green campus here.

Prof Shah asked the students to collect the research data in a transparent manner and analyse it objectively. Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, said the rampant plagiarism in research has made it more necessary and obligatory for the universities to conduct workshops on ethics in publications.

“After the advent of the internet, all the information is readily available on the click of a button and fingertips, due to which the cases of plagiarism have increased manifold. In order to sensitise and aware the scholars to stay away from malpractices and misconducts, holding of such workshops is the need of the hour,” Prof Zargar said.

He asked the participants to involve themselves during the deliberations and interact and pose queries to the experts in order to clarify their thoughts.