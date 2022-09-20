Several individuals have resorted to unfair means in research: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, Tuesday said several individuals have resorted to unfair means in research.
He asked the scholars to strictly adhere to the morals and ethics while conducting research in their respective disciplines.
“There are ethics in every profession and field which have been followed since the evolution of mankind. However, during contemporary times, people are more inclined towards the economics considerations, rather than the social wellbeing. And in case of research, several individuals have resorted to unfair means and plagiarism by using the literature and works of others without referencing, readily available on the internet, which is totally unethical and is causing extensive damage to the research world over,” Prof Farooq Shah said.
He said this while inaugurating the two-week workshop on “Research and Publication Ethics,” organised by the Directorate of Research and Development’s Research and Progressive Cell at varsity’s Green campus here.
Prof Shah asked the students to collect the research data in a transparent manner and analyse it objectively. Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, said the rampant plagiarism in research has made it more necessary and obligatory for the universities to conduct workshops on ethics in publications.
“After the advent of the internet, all the information is readily available on the click of a button and fingertips, due to which the cases of plagiarism have increased manifold. In order to sensitise and aware the scholars to stay away from malpractices and misconducts, holding of such workshops is the need of the hour,” Prof Zargar said.
He asked the participants to involve themselves during the deliberations and interact and pose queries to the experts in order to clarify their thoughts.
Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof Wali Muhammad Shah, in his speech, asked the scholars to follow the research ethics in letter and spirit. “The research conducted with utmost honesty and transparency will always prove beneficial and fruitful to the people across the world and will also bring laurels to the institutions,” Prof Shah said.
Addressing the participants, Dean School of Business Studies, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, said the ethics is directly proportional to the conscience of the individuals. “The conscientious person will never indulge in malpractice and misconduct while pursuing his or her research and will always abide by the ethics,” Prof Nikka said, adding that any manipulation in the area of research, particularly in the field of medicine, will have adverse impact on the society at large.
Director Nunar Campus and Head Deptt of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Ahmad, underscored the need of following ethics in every sphere of life, including research. “The students will achieve success and heights in professional careers if they will work with utmost dedication and honesty,” he said, adding that transparency should be the hallmark of research conducted in any part of the world.
Workshop Coordinators, Dr Ibraq Khurshid conducted the proceedings while as Dr Mir Insha Farooq proposed the vote of thanks. Workshop Coordinator, Dr Tariq Ahmad Shah was also present on the occasion.