Several Kashmir roads in dilapidated condition

Srinagar: In last five years the J&K Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) has expended Rs 25,353,525,000 for constructing new roads and bridges and blacktopping of surfaces and other repairs. However, the ground situation hints at the department's lack of channelising the money into the right direction.

As per the official records, between 2021-2022 R&B has blacktopped 767.25 kms under Cities and Towns compartment, exceeding the set target of 696.69kms by 70.56Kms. The set target for blacktopping potholes is also exceeded by 89.33 Kms.