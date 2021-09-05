Several Machil villages still without electricity

Kupwara: The residents of several villages in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them with electricity.

The residents said that the much-hyped power station which was inaugurated last year does not cater to the entire area of over two dozen villages and instead is confined to only two villages of Machil and Duddi.

“I am unable to figure out why only two villages are getting electricity from the newly-established power station and the remaining villages have been left out. What was the fun of glamorising the power station at the national level if it does not fulfill the basic aim,” a local from Chontwari Machil said.