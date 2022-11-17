Several new-born babies left abandoned

This is not the only case, there are six other minor girls who have recently delivered babies at the hospital. Police have also registered FIRs in some cases.

According to the official data accessed by Greater Kashmir, at least 11 newborn babies have been abandoned at the Child Welfare Centre at Nowgam, of which, seven cases are from LD hospital.

Ruheela Yaseen, a social worker at the child care help desk at Lal Ded hospital told Greater Kashmir that all the abandoned babies are being taken care of by "our team which is headed by Shaffaq Azim Mattu."

She said that some new-borns are delivered by minors and other babies, mostly female newborns are being abandoned by their parents due to their gender.

Mubarik Ahmad, another social worker at the child care help desk told Greater Kashmir that these cases of minors who had delivered babies come from different districts of the valley.