Several non-commercial vehicles seized for ferrying school children

Baramulla: Taking strong note of commercial and non-commercial vehicles being used for ferrying school children, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Baramulla, Mubashir Jan, seized several such vehicles in last few days.

The raids against the violators of the Supreme Court set guidelines were conducted at Watlab, Delina, Singhpora and other parts of the district.

The chief education officer Baramulla was also communicated about ensuring that schools to follow the guidelines and use only ‘yellow’ buses while ferrying school children.