Several non-commercial vehicles seized for ferrying school children

Baramulla: Taking strong note of commercial and non-commercial vehicles being used for ferrying school children, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Baramulla, Mubashir Jan, seized several such vehicles in last few days.
The raids against the violators of the Supreme Court set guidelines were conducted at Watlab, Delina, Singhpora and other parts of the district.
The chief education officer Baramulla was also communicated about ensuring that schools to follow the guidelines and use only ‘yellow’ buses while ferrying school children.
“Commercial and non-commercial vehicles other than yellow vehicles can not ferry school children. Those schools who have made arrangement of vehicles like Sumos and Vans for ferrying school children are to face action under the law,” said Mubashar Jan, ARTO Baramulla.
The Supreme Court of India has laid down several guidelines with regard to safety of school buses ferrying school children, the ARTO Baramulla said. He added that as per Supreme Court guidelines, school buses should be painted with yellow with minimum seating capacity of 13 plus. While vans are not allowed.
Similarly, ‘school bus’ must be written on the back and front of the bus. And if it is a hired bus, ‘on school duty’ should be clearly indicated.