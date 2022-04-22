Several persons stranded in snowfall rescued from Sinthan, Margan Top

Anantnag: Amid fresh snowfall in upper reaches, several persons stranded at Sinthan and Margan Top were rescued on Thursday evening.

An official said, at least 16 people who were on their way to Kishtwar from south Kashmir's Anantag district were stuck at Sinthan Top.

“The district administration Kishtwar geared up with the help of army , NHIDCL officials and police and rescued them,” he said.

An official said all of them were safely brought to the nearest army camp.