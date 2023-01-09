Several vehicles seized for illegal extraction of sand, gravel in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Police have seized around two dozen vehicles for transportation of illegally extracted minerals including sand, bajri and boulders from nallah Sindh in Ganderbal district.

A police official said that a stringent action has been taken by Ganderbal Police along with Geology and Mining Department against illegal extraction of minor minerals including sand, bajri, boulders and further un-authorised transportation within the district. He said that on the directions of SSP Ganderbal, special police teams were constituted and led by SHOs and DOs of Police Stations and Police Posts to check the menace of illegal mining. Five drivers were arrested while four Tippers and one tractor was also seized on spot. These vehicles were loaded with illegally extracted “Bajri/Sand & Boulders from Nallah Sindh Ganderbal.”