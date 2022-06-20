Severe water crisis hits Rajouri villages after closure of water supply scheme

Rajouri: Hundreds of people in the upper reaches of Godar Saranoo panchayat of Rajouri are living a life full of hardships due to the severe water crisis that has hit the area due to closure of the water supply scheme.

Due to this, people are up in arms against authorities for paying no concern to their plight.

Locals from Godar area said that their village is mostly hilly and does not have adequate natural water sources and most of the people are dependent on the water supply scheme of Jal Shakti Department.