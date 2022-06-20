Severe water crisis hits Rajouri villages after closure of water supply scheme

Rajouri: Hundreds of people in the upper reaches of Godar Saranoo panchayat of Rajouri are living a life full of hardships due to the severe water crisis that has hit the area due to closure of the water supply scheme.
Due to this, people are up in arms against authorities for paying no concern to their plight.
Locals from Godar area said that their village is mostly hilly and does not have adequate natural water sources and most of the people are dependent on the water supply scheme of Jal Shakti Department.
They said that the lone water supply scheme in the area has been closed since months due to depletion of water.
"Life of every person is affected," the villagers said adding that they had approach Jal Shakti Department, DDC member, BDC Chairman and PRIs for necessary resolution of the issue but not much attention “has been paid by the department so far even after multiple visits by engineers of the department.”
"We have no extra demand than of water which is basic right of every single citizen," they stated.
Assistant Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Department, Zulfkar Ahmed said that the existing water supply scheme of the area has dried up.
"There are multiple reason of water crisis that include depletion of water sources, damage of pipeline and expansion of houses in the area," AEE said.
He further said that a new water supply scheme was proposed for the area recently which has been put out for tenders and “we are hopeful that work on this new scheme will start soon.”